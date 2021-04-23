Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

SNPS traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.51. 14,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,995. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.98 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

