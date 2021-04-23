Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Cap of $262.97 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $262.97 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,119,987 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

