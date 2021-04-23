Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Trimmed by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.98. 43,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,186.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

