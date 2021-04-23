Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Tops $182.07 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Syscoin has a market cap of $182.07 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.34 or 0.00470623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,851,389 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

