T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Increased by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,095 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 9.4% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 121,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.81 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.48.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

