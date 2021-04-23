TaaS (TAAS) Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00068212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00019441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00092755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00673623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00052232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.28 or 0.07965069 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.