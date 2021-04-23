Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 193.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

