TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Benchmark

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.05, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,986,000. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $95,983,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

