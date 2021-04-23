Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.86 Million

Brokerages expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to post $77.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.81 million. Talend posted sales of $68.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $198,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,810,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after buying an additional 395,186 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after buying an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

