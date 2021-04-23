Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLND shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $241,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,175,650. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Talend by 21.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Talend by 47.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Talend by 849.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 134.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

