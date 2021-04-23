Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $23.90 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,381 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.0% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.86.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $257.17 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $169.39 and a one year high of $261.78. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.