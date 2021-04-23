Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.24.

Shares of Target stock opened at $205.57 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

