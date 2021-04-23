Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Target were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.01. The company had a trading volume of 65,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,559. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.39. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.