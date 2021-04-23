Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $696.18

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 696.18 ($9.10) and traded as high as GBX 776.20 ($10.14). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 761.80 ($9.95), with a volume of 1,092,203 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 764.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 696.18.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

