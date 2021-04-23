Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,924 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.75. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $169.39 and a 52 week high of $261.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

