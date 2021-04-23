Taylor Wealth Management Partners Buys 6,316 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.15. 3,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.05.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.