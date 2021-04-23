Taylor Wealth Management Partners Buys Shares of 20,873 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,000. Anthem accounts for about 2.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.48.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.
In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
