Taylor Wealth Management Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 189.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,705 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 3.0% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,220 shares of company stock worth $941,626. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 112,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

