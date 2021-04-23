Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $13.01 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for 4.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $453.42. 1,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,319. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.20.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

