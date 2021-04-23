Taylor Wealth Management Partners Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 471,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after buying an additional 188,788 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,507. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

