Taylor Wealth Management Partners Increases Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare comprises about 2.1% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned 0.50% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 428,591 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after buying an additional 264,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,466. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

