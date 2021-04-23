Taylor Wealth Management Partners Invests $2.47 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 116,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,957. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

