Taylor Wealth Management Partners Purchases New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,305 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000. PulteGroup comprises about 2.3% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $54.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.