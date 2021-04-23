Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 5,543 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners reduced its stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. ShotSpotter comprises approximately 1.3% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned 0.89% of ShotSpotter worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $372,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,819. The company has a market cap of $400.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.48, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

