Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 6,539 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. 63,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

