Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 9,777 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lowered its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.26% of TransMedics Group worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 87,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The company has a market cap of $798.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $552,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $509,285.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,818 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,295 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.