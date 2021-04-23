Taylor Wealth Management Partners Trims Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.5% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $136.74. 1,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

