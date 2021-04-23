Taylor Wealth Management Partners Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.3% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after buying an additional 79,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $135.23. 11,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

