Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

