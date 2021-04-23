TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $44.51. 45,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.