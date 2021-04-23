TD Securities Boosts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$41.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canfor from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of TSE CFP traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.11. The company had a trading volume of 354,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,230. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$33.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.83.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canfor will post 2.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.