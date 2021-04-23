TD Securities Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $245.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

UNP stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.31. The company had a trading volume of 59,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average of $207.02. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

