TD Securities Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$44.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IFP. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of IFP traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 354,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.42. Interfor has a one year low of C$6.52 and a one year high of C$35.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 3.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,054,511.61.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

