TE Connectivity Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.53.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.02. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

