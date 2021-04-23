TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Trading 40.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $134,612.26 and $2,114.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018338 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $699.53 or 0.01388350 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars.

