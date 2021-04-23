Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

TNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $448.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

