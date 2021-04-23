Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

TNK stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

