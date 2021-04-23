Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 512,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,799,942. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $181.42 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

