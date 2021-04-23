Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.18.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 512,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,799,942. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of TDOC stock opened at $181.42 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.36.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
