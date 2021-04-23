Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 101.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 243.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.44. 27,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,443 shares of company stock worth $97,799,942. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

