Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Cowen raised their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SEB Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.16. 272,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,601. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $9,862,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $238,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.