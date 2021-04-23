Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ERIC. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

ERIC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 272,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

