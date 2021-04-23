Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,601. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

