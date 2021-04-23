Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.50

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)

Television Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

