Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 72,698 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

About Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

