Tellor (TRB) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $62.78 or 0.00126195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $97.16 million and approximately $137.66 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00067028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00018509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00673918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.39 or 0.08120060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,777 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.