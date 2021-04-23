Teloscoin (TELOS) Market Cap Reaches $775,682.84

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $775,682.84 and approximately $2,467.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00313261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00028001 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

