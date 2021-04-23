TENA Hits Market Cap of $4.78 Million (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 35% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One TENA coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00003231 BTC on major exchanges. TENA has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $6,374.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TENA Coin Profile

TENA is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

