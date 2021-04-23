Tendies Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Tendies has a market capitalization of $960,350.13 and approximately $143,021.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00068212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00019441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00092755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00673623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00052232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.28 or 0.07965069 BTC.

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

