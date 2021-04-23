TENT (TENT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, TENT has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $250,494.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 116% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00029660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.49 or 0.00422515 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00172474 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00211771 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 134% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004379 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,651,400 coins and its circulating supply is 34,574,308 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

