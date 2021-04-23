Terracoin (TRC) Reaches Market Cap of $513,073.99

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $513,073.99 and approximately $202.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,521.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $786.96 or 0.01589117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00480310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001299 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004070 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

